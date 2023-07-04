Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.44.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

