Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 248,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.23. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.75 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. Research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

