Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
CDTX stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 248,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.23. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. Research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
