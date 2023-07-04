Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 12.5% Higher

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Free Report) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 175,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 586,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$40.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

