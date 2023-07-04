CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

CION Investment Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 41,406 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CION Investment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 61,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,251. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 715.79%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

