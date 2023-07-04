CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
CION Investment Price Performance
Shares of CION stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 61,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,251. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 715.79%.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Read More
