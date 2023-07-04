Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 234,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Clearmind Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,173. Clearmind Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

