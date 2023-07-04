CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 261,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

CN Energy Group. stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 99,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,225. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.