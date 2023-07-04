Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

CTSH traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,409. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.