Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $7.47 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

