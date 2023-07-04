Compound (COMP) Price Tops $61.92 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $479.81 million and approximately $143.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $61.92 or 0.00198685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031529 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012042 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003234 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,749,147 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,748,473.57553107 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 64.98476337 USD and is up 22.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $265,593,708.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

