Conflux Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $622.97 million and $75.49 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,051.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00343690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.53 or 0.00909836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00543256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00064458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00144696 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,067,535,670 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,067,440,966.388843 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20691047 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $70,292,518.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

