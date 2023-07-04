CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

CONMED Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $166,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,713 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after buying an additional 176,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

