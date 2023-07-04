Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.1 %

CNSWF traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,085.50. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,280.00 and a 12-month high of $2,138.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,000.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,831.10.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 60.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.