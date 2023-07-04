Cordant Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cordant Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.66. The company had a trading volume of 272,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,093. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average is $190.88.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

