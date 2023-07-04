Cordant Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cordant Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 108,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,361. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

