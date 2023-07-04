Cordant Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,400. The stock has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

