Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $45,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

