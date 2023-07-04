Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 252,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

