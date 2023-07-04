Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $83.62. 81,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,617. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.