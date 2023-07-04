Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 708,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 1,472.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 638,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 315,794 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Perion Network by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,317,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 206,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Performance

PERI stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 254,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,145. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

