Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.92.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 453,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,142. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $149.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

