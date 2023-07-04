Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,617,000 after buying an additional 796,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,136,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,565 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 644,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,711. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

