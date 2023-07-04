Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 82,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,573 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,758 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.63. 331,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,395. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

