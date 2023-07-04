Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Nova by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 211,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NVMI traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.65. 149,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

