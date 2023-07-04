Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,889 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,271 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 169,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 47.36% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $662.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

