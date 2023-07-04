Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $34,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after acquiring an additional 104,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after acquiring an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.51. 298,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.