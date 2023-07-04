Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.14.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

CJR.B opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.71. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The firm has a market cap of C$256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.