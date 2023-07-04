Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

CASH traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. 135,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

