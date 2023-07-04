Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,442 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. 1,466,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.