Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,830,073 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 2.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 4,292,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802,637. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

