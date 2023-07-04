Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 13,395 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 334.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CHK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 421,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,237. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

