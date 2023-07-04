Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Union Pacific comprises about 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,777. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

