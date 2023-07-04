Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.48. 232,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.