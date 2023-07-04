Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 622,408 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 622,408 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

