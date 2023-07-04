Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.47. The stock had a trading volume of 344,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,550. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.90 and a 12 month high of $331.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

