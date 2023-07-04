Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires 674 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $247.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,962. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.96 and a 200-day moving average of $228.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

