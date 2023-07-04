Crescent Sterling Ltd. Buys 420 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.7% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
