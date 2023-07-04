Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 92,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,746,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $278,062,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. 2,267,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

