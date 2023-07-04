Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $600,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. 1,237,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

