Crescent Sterling Ltd. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

