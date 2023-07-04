Crescent Sterling Ltd. Invests $237,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.57. 1,454,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,165. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.