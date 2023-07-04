Critical Comparison: Concierge Technologies (CNCG) vs. Its Competitors

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Free Report) is one of 1,213 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Concierge Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concierge Technologies N/A N/A -611.67 Concierge Technologies Competitors $248.75 million -$1.08 million 38.53

Concierge Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Concierge Technologies. Concierge Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concierge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 377.15% 7.54% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Concierge Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concierge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 1064 4794 6209 85 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 85.08%. Given Concierge Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concierge Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Concierge Technologies peers beat Concierge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.S.A. Investment Fund Management, U.S.A. Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems. The Company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

