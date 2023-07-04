Critical Comparison: Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) versus ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Free Report) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 11.15% 16.41% 9.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Melco International Development and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 1 5 4 0 2.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $266.40, indicating a potential upside of 2,134.90%. Given ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is more favorable than Melco International Development.

0.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Melco International Development has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Melco International Development and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $2.01 billion 0.72 -$490.21 million N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $11.98 billion 2.21 $1.32 billion $0.61 19.54

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Melco International Development on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

