Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 49.6% in June

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $780,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 19,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.44% and a return on equity of 470.25%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

