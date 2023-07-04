Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after buying an additional 212,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

CCI opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.19.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

