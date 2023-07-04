Crypto Snack Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the US dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $254,409.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

