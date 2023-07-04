CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Update

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTPVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CTP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of CTPVF opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.51. CTP has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.