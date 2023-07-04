CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.0% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.