CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $18.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBAY. William Blair began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CBAY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 2,875,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,279. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,498 shares of company stock worth $1,617,495. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

