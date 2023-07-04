Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.2% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

