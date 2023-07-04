Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.6% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.57, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

